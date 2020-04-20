Stretch and Share: Get to Know Editor-at-Large Maura Brannigan

She considers this salad dressing to be like candy.

Back when going to the office was a thing, the Fashionista team would sometimes break for an afternoon "stretch and share," a chance to briefly get away from our screens, move our bodies and share responses to a fun, easy prompt. We realized there's no reason not to continue doing this in our own homes, and even get our readers involved. So in this series, each of our editors will share a bit about themselves and even suggest a stretch for you to do as well, if you're so inclined! Up next: Editor-at-Large Maura Brannigan.

Stretch: "Yoga With Adriene" has this quick and delicious neck-stretching ditty that's bliss. So all 10 minutes of that!

Hometown: A crunchy Chicago suburb that has been described to me as "wannabe Portland with Midwestern values."

Sun/rising/moon signs: Libra/Pisces/Aquarius.

Enneagram type: I think I'm a 6 or a 3? I don't know. I've taken this quiz no less than four times.

How and when did you start working at Fashionista? Five (!) years ago, the magazine I was working for at the time was crumbling — RIP, Lucky — and my friend and forever-colleague Alyssa Vingan Klein very efficiently extricated me out.

List three of your favorite articles you've written: The first story that slid into my mind was this truly ridiculous blog from way back in 2016 when Kylie Jenner's Cartier Love bracelet had gotten stuck on her wrist. I reached out to Cartier for comment for it! I love journalism!

I tend to look back very fondly on this essay I wrote linking my obsession with fashion and beauty to my relationship with anxiety. And any story in which I get to explore the intersection of environmentalism and fashion is a favorite of mine; I loved this piece from earlier this year about the "high-fashion-ification" of reusable water bottles.

Movie you could watch infinity times: My real answer is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," but I also award bonus points to both "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and "Legally Blonde."

Book you'll read again and again: "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley and/or "The Once and Future King" by T. H. White.

Show you're currently bingeing: "Succession" now, "Parks and Rec" always.

Most recent "saved" Instagram: The vermin-y graphic tee of my dreams and maybe your nightmares from @emilysadventures.

All-time style icon: If Mick Jagger were to style my late grandmother.

Name/describe your pet(s): My German Shepherd-Basset Hound mix Teddy is my soulmate. He's more of a gentle bunny rabbit than he is a dog — he loves sniffing around plants and flowers and also gets visibly overwhelmed in groups greater than four. He was found living behind a gas station in West Virginia five years ago and has been with us ever since.

First-ever job: I took tickets at an outdoor concert venue near my hometown every summer through high school and college and saw a bunch of insane artists night after night for years — The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Willie Nelson, Blondie, Cheap Trick, Yo-Yo Ma, James Taylor, Crosby, Stills & Nash... Best job I'll ever have.

Pump-up jam: "You Can Call Me Al" by Paul Simon. All of "Graceland," actually!

Favorite candy: I ride-or-die for a York Peppermint Pattie. I also consider ranch dressing to be like candy, but that's an objectively disgusting response to this question.

Beauty product you're most loyal to: WaTeR. :) :) :) JK, it's Biologique Recherche's P50 1970.

Favorite conspiracy theory: Aliens?

Least favorite word: Like Liz Lemon, "lovers" just bums me out.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I've always wanted to work as a zoologist and even took it so far as to start college pre-med. I still sometimes fantasize about a mid-career switch into wildlife biology, but that sounds hard and expensive.

What's helping you stay sane right now: My mom, who has been texting the family group chat different essays from This I Believe every morning. My husband, who has the aggressively calm composition of a CIA agent deciding which wire to cut. And Scrabble.

