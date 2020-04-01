Valentino and Balmain's Parent Company Mayhoola Donates €1 Million to Fight Covid-19

The company is contributing funds to build an emergency field hospital in Spain.

Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

The list of brands and companies that are donating funds to fight the spread of Covid-19 continues to grow longer with each passing day. On Tuesday, Mayhoola, the parent company that owns Valentino and Balmain, joined the likes of Gucci, Ralph Lauren and more that have promised funding for anti-pandemic efforts.

According to a release from Mayhoola, the company is contributing one million euros to an emergency field hospital being constructed in the Madrid Exhibition Center in Spain.

"The objective of this temporary healthcare facility is to accommodate 1,300 patients suffering from Covid-19," the company said in a release. "The extraordinary temporary hospital facility will serve to improve the handling of the health emergency situation in Madrid, one of the more affected cities in Spain by the pandemic."

The release further outlined the speed with which the temporary hospital has been constructed, claiming that within 24 hours of launching, it was already functional.

"By the end of March, it is expected to be totally active guaranteeing safety measures for all patients and hospital staff," it continued.

Mayhoola's announcement comes a few days after Valentino announced that it would be donating one million euros of its own to pandemic relief efforts.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.