Must Read: Megan Thee Stallion Covers 'Marie Claire,' the Dos and Don'ts of Marketing During a Pandemic

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion covers Marie Claire

Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion graces the cover of Marie Claire's May issue. The artist opens up about her work ethic, her legal battles with record label executives and not apologizing for her sexuality. ("A man can talk about how he's about to do all of these drugs and then come and shoot your house up. But as soon as I say something about my vagina, it's the end of the world?") {Marie Claire}

The dos and don'ts of marketing during a pandemic

Marketing a business during a global pandemic is an issue no one is prepared for. Strategies and techniques that used to be effective can now come off poorly. To help, Business of Fashion has put together a mini-guide on how to proceed during these difficult times. Key takeaways include: acknowledging the situation but not focusing on it too much and considering discounting products without making it a habit. {Business of Fashion}

Rixo designs "Stay at Home" T-shirts to support NHS

British clothing brand Rixo is launching 'Stay at Home' T-shirts, with 50% of profits will going to the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal. It will also gift a number of NHS workers the T-shirt and highlight their stories via its social media channels. {Fashionista Inbox}

Rixo 'Stay at Home' T-shirt

Thakoon launches footwear Thakoon is introducing a new category: shoes. The DTC brand is launching two styles for Spring 2020, a Classic High Top Sneaker that retails for $150 and a Kitten Mule that goes for $195 {Fashionista Inbox}

How the coronavirus has affected Chinese fashion manufacturing

The garment manufacturing industry in China is feeling the impact of coronavirus. WWD reports that sales fell 36.61% in January and February, and fashion brands like Zara, H&M and Primark have canceled orders, making recovery from the economic impact of Covid-19 even harder. {WWD}

