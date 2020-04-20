Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 'Elephant' Interview Edition

'Good Morning America' aired footage of the former royal that was taped last year, but had never been seen before, to promote the documentary.

Meghan Markle has made an official appearance — well, sort of.

On Monday, Good Morning America aired segments of an interview the Duchess of Sussex filmed last summer about "Elephant," the Disneynature documentary she narrated, which is now available to stream on Disney+.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life," she said. (Though some reporting suggested Markle would be appearing live on the ABC program, her representatives confirmed that the footage that aired this morning was pre-taped.)

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," she continued. "When you spend time connecting to them, and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety."

In the clip, the former royal — who recently relocated to Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, and baby Archie — is wearing a crisp white button-down shirt. (Though its maker hasn't yet been identified, it looks similar to the Misha Nonoo blouse from Markle's Smart Works capsule. That one is sold out, but you can shop a similar one, which gives back to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 response efforts, on the designer's website.) She accessorized with two gold necklaces, layered.

"These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are," Markle said in the interview. "Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd. The protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different." (Disney+ gave a donation to Elephants Without Borders in exchange for the Duchess's voice-over work.)

