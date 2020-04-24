Great Outfits in Fashion History: Meghan Markle in Miu Miu

Meghan Markle in Miu Miu at the 2014 Miu Miu Women's Tales 7th Edition event in New York. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Long before Meghan Markle was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, she was an up-and-coming actor hitting the red carpet circuit and blogging about her best life practices on The Tig. (Meghan, bring back The Tig! We need you now more than ever!) There are few brands which love an up-and-coming actor quite like Miu Miu, the little sister brand to Prada. Its legendary campaigns have featured ladies who were then only on the cusp of megastardom — think Maya Hawke and Zazie Beetz for Spring 2019, Hailee Steinfeld for Fall 2011 or Elle Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring 2014. So it's no surprise that when the brand threw a New York City fête celebrating the seventh edition of its Women's Tales series in 2014, Ms. Markle was on the invite list.

The "Suits" star arrived wearing one of her most "fashion" looks to date, in pieces from Miu Miu's Resort 2014 collection. (That campaign, by the way, starred "Blue Is the Warmest Color" actors Léa Seydoux and Adèle Excharopoulos.) It's deceptively simple: a blush-pink top and a denim skirt paired with pointed-toe pumps. But the devil is in the details, which take form in lots and lots of beading.

Even the beauty look is a little more adventurous, with a side braid and blue eyeliner taking center stage. And then, of course, there's the giant cream-colored coat, which looks incredibly cozy.

Ever the savvy shopper, Markle re-wore key pieces from this look multiple times.

Meghan Markle at the Feb. 2015 Wes Gordon runway. Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

The heels made a second appearance at a June 2015 gala paired with a simple black dress (below), and the coat topped her outfit at Wes Gordon's February 2015 runway show (above). We love a recycled fashion moment!

Meghan Markle in Miu Miu pumps at the 2015 UJA-Federation of New York's Entertainment Division Signature Gala. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Of course, in my humble opinion — and no one will be surprised to learn this — the highlight of this look for me is the jeweled shoes. Fingers crossed she brought them with her for her new life in LA. (If she didn't: Meg, I'm a size 39. I can get you my mailing address.)

Shop Meghan Markle-inspired heels in the gallery below:

