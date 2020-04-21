Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Missy Elliott's Early-2000s Brown Lip

Missy Elliott at the Soul Train Awards in 2000. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I love someone with a beauty signature, and when I think of people who fall squarely into that category, Missy Elliott tops the list. Throughout most of her decades-long career, she's stayed true to her aesthetic: spiky short hair, squared-off acrylic nails, glowing skin and glossy brown lips, heavy on the lip liner.

Elliott mastered this look throughout the late '90s and early aughts, and looking at it today in 2020, it still feels remarkably relevant in a nostalgia-trendy hybrid kind of way. When it came to pulling off brown lipstick and liner with unfettered ease, she could indeed, work it. It's no surprise that her aesthetic has endured and remained so appreciated in fashion circles (in recent years, she's appeared on the cover of Elle and in Marc Jacobs campaigns). So let's all take a moment to appreciate the Queen of the Brown Lip, Missy Elliott.

Ahead, some product picks that will help you (and your lips) channel your inner Missy.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

