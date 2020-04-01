14 New Perfumes to Remind You That Spring Is Still Here

Photo: Courtesy of Jo Malone

It is widely known that scent can trigger the strongest memories compared to the other senses. Things may be super weird right now, but why not remind yourself of nice, outside memories with the power of perfume?

The latest fragrances feature florals (For Spring? Groundbreaking!), citrus, berries, warm vanilla and other notes to remind you of past vacations and trips. Remember, full-sized bottles aren't the only option — a sample can go a long way. So spritz away and take a scent vacation from your couch.

Ahead, we've rounded up 14 of our favorite scents for spring. Click through for a little aromatic escapism.

14 Gallery 14 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.