Must Read: Nordstrom Canceling Orders and Delaying Anniversary Sale, Instagram Introduces Stickers to Support Small Businesses

Nordstrom is canceling orders and delaying its anniversary sale amid pandemic

Nordstrom has canceled more merchandise orders and delayed its Anniversary Sale until August, WWD reports. Normally held in July, the Anniversary Sale is one of the retailer's biggest events of the year, and its unique format has made it an industry phenomenon because of its high revenue potential. Nordstrom wrote a letter to vendors, stating: "We are reevaluating our needs for the even...Given the high promotional event during June and July, we know there will be less pent-up customer demand for Anniversary Sale and have planned that event down by roughly 50 percent." {WWD}

Instagram announces stickers to support small businesses

Instagram is helping support small- and medium-sized retailers by making gift cards, fundraisers and online food orders more visible on the platform via new stickers that can be shared on Instagram Stories. The company's chief operating officer Justin Osofsky told WWD: "Small businesses are the backbone of local communities... They bring people together and are the soul of neighborhoods. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers and be informed on how to navigate this crisis." {WWD}

Mass retailers selling beauty brands having their moment

With big beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta only available online because of the pandemic, shoppers are turning to grocery stores, drugstores, Target and Walmart to get their beauty fix. With millions out of work, customers are opting for cheaper essential rather than prestige brands. Mary Pickering, a senior partner at Simpactful, a CPG and retail consultancy firm told Business of Fashion: "Consumers now have a mindset of 'I just need the essentials and maybe I just lost my job, so I'm going to go inexpensive'... It’s kind of similar to what we saw behind the recession in 2008." {Business of Fashion}

Glow Recipe launches digital sampling program

With Sephora stores temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Glow Recipe has returned to e-commerce to make up for the loss of the sales coming from the retailer. Glow Recipe launched its first toner product on its website and Sephora.com and tested out its first digital sampling program through its new, private community on Instagram called Glow Gang. Brand co-founder Christine Chang told Glossy: "The premise of the private account is conversation-first...We'll also ask questions that are a little bit more fun and light-hearted. This is the type of conversation that committed customers are looking for". {Glossy}

