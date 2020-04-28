Nylon Consulting Is Hiring An Assistant Account Executive, Social Media In New York, NY

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries.

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries. Our clients are interior designers and product companies that range in size from start ups to heritage brands.

We are looking for an Assistant Account Executive to join our social media division that can help support the team in furthering the communications goals for each client. This role will support the Account Supervisor and will work on a number of the agency’s accounts to help grow engagement on a variety of social platforms including Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

Note: This position is remote for now but transitions to NYC office when COVID restrictions are lifted.

REQUIREMENTS/NECESSARY SKILLS

Ideally 1-3 years at an agency in a social media role

Highly organized - this role will be managing content streams across a number of different clients

Strong visual content acumen- understanding great photography, design direction and color stories are essential to curating content

Great writer - Writing skills are essential for social media posts

Basic understanding of social media metrics and in-app tools preferred, specifically on Instagram & Pinterest (i.e, Reach, Engagement Rate, Instagram Story Polls)

Excellent PowerPoint/Google Slides skills - bonus for InDesign or Photoshop

Critical Thinker and Problem Solver

Knowledge of platforms like Later and Canva a bonus

Interest in home decor and interior design

RESPONSIBILITIES

You will be responsible for assisting with creating and scheduling social media content on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest (mostly organic but will include some paid as well), tracking performance data on social content, media blogger/influencer research for features and marketing campaigns, and assisting with reporting. You will have the opportunity to learn about the fast paced and ever changing world of social media, as well as the ins and outs of what successful branding and messaging looks like.

Please apply by sending your resume AND any applicable writing and/or visual work samples (presentations, social media posts, Pinterest boards, etc.) to info@nylonconsulting.com.