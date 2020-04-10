17 Biker Shorts on Sale to Stock Up on Now

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

There's nothing we love more than a multi-purpose garment. Biker shorts — which you can wear under a breezy dress on a windy day or by themselves for a bold sporty look — certainly qualify. In addition to being utilitarian, they make for the perfect lounging around bottom (which we've been doing a lot of lately).

As our luck would have it, several retailers and brands have slashed prices on the body-hugging shorts this weekend, giving us all the more reason to stock up on as many styles as our hearts desire. So, whether you're wanting a ribbed-knit option or a workout-ready stretchy version, there's one made just for you on sale right now. Shop our favorites, below.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.