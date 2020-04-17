17 Ribbed and Waffle-Knit Pieces on Sale That You'll Want to Lounge in Until Fall

Photo: Imaxtree

What is it about quarantine that makes us want to swap out gray sweatpants for waffle-knit sweaters and ribbed leggings, fresh from the digital pages of our favorite retailers? Well, for starters, we need something to differentiate between bingeing Netflix on the couch and working from the couch. Now that loungewear is everyday wear, we're starting to reconsider what we put on our bodies. And what better way to stock up on comfy, textured pieces than with a whole bunch of sweet online sales?

Ahead, shop 17 discounted ribbed and waffle-knit garments —from long cardigans to cozy joggers — that'll keep you company as you practice social distancing and stay home.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.