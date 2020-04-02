The 39 Best Spring Fashion Picks From Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Saks Fifth Avenue is the latest retailer to hit us with a big sale: From now until April 6, the department store is offering up to 25% off hundreds of items on its site.

There are pages upon pages of discounted dresses — both casual and cocktail — as well as loads of reduced summer-ready sandals and statement-making shoulder bags.

Even though you have plenty of time to take advantage of the sale, we suggest going for anything you're eyeing sooner rather than later. Below, shop some of our favorites from Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family event before they sell out.

