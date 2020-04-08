19 Satin Pajamas Set to Wear When You Want to Feel Fancy While You Complete a Puzzle

Treat yourself to some new quarantine clothes.
Author:
Publish date:
shop-satin-pajama-sets

There are few luxuries in life that compare to slipping into bed while wearing silky pajamas. Not only do they make you feel like a million bucks, but when put on, they're a smooth and rich-looking departure from other work from home wares like cotton T-shirts and spandex leggings. Plus, there's something extra-glam about putting on shiny separates to sleep, lounge and zoom in; I bet fabulous women of decades past — like, say, Audrey Hepburn — would have quarantined in a lustrous La Perla set, rather than an oversize college tee. 

Ahead, browse 19 satin pajama sets that are soft enough to take you into a deep, restorative slumber; comfortable enough to wear while completing a 1000 piece puzzle; and fancy enough to wear out to dinner when restaurants reopen their doors. Shop them all below. 

good american silk
intimissimi pajama set
Olivia von halle alba shorts pj set
19
Gallery
19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories