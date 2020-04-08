19 Satin Pajamas Set to Wear When You Want to Feel Fancy While You Complete a Puzzle

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There are few luxuries in life that compare to slipping into bed while wearing silky pajamas. Not only do they make you feel like a million bucks, but when put on, they're a smooth and rich-looking departure from other work from home wares like cotton T-shirts and spandex leggings. Plus, there's something extra-glam about putting on shiny separates to sleep, lounge and zoom in; I bet fabulous women of decades past — like, say, Audrey Hepburn — would have quarantined in a lustrous La Perla set, rather than an oversize college tee.

Ahead, browse 19 satin pajama sets that are soft enough to take you into a deep, restorative slumber; comfortable enough to wear while completing a 1000 piece puzzle; and fancy enough to wear out to dinner when restaurants reopen their doors. Shop them all below.

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.