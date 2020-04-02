11 Keychain Wallets For When You Just Need the Essentials

No more digging around your oversize tote to find your keys.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Whether you’re stepping out of the house to walk your dog at a six-foot distance from others or running to the grocery store to pick up a not-stockpiling amount of toilet paper, sometimes lugging around a giant purse isn’t ideal. Enter: the keychain wallet. A cheaper alternative to dropping stacks on a designer handbag, many brands offer a variety of fun-colored and embellished wallets that hold your credit card, ID and the keys to get back into your apartment-turned-office. After all, we can only be expected to keep track of so much.

Shop some of our favorite picks in the gallery below.

11 Gallery 11 Images

