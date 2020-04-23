26 Delightful Bralettes to Wear at Home, With or Without a Top

Wear them layered under a cardigan or alone with a pair of jeans.

A look from the Jacquemus Spring 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

The runways have made big lingerie-as-outerwear pushes for quite some time now, but it wasn't until Katie Holmes wore a cashmere bralette with a matching oversize cardigan last August that the trend really took off.

Her casual look by Khaite created a viral moment for an essential garment: the bra. Often left as a mystery to everyone but the wearer, there's something very alluring and cool about exposing your intimates. That was the case with Holmes, who's buzzed-about ensemble starred a luxe, ribbed knit bralette with a $520 price tag.

The good news is you don't have to spend anywhere near $500 for a bra that's meant to be seen. Several brands make equally rich-looking options that you can layer under a blazer or that you can wear alone with a pair of vintage, high-waisted jeans. So, we rounded up our favorite styles on the market — including the infamous Khaite bra, which is currently on sale. Shop them all below.

26 Gallery 26 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.