17 Lust-Worthy Slingback Flats That Will Be Kind to Your Feet

It's the first spring in years where we're not sporting flimsy flip-flops and barely-there sandals on weekend outings, as we opt to instead stay home. And while our feet are enjoying the warm embrace of fuzzy socks and the pillowy beds of furry slippers, there will come a time when we will want to squeeze our toes into a pointed-toe pump and attempt to walk around.

The style we'll be slipping our toes into this season is the slingback. A practical shoe that cradles the heel and straps the foot in, you can actually wear it without needing to schedule an urgent podiatrist visit. The key to comfort and minimal blisters, though, is to stock up on sole-saving products, like toe protectors and blister prevention sprays. You can also wear them with socks if temperatures haven't soared by the time we get to leave our homes.

Ahead, we've rounded up 17 of our favorite slingbacks — mostly flats, but some have a kitten heel — as well as products that will save your feet when they transition from house shoes to those fashion-y sandals you saved up to purchase. Shop them all below.

Slingback Flats

Foot Saviors

