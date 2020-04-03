19 Stylish Slippers to Make Working From Home Better

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

I was born and raised in Asia, where the cultural norm is to have a different set of shoes to wear inside the house. Outside shoes are strictly forbidden, so indoor shoes — or house slippers — have always been a part of my life.

Nothing can elevate relaxing at home like the perfect pair of house slippers. When you wake up with cold toes, a warm, soft pair you can slip your feet into does the trick. And in the summer, putting on a pair of slides to walk around your home leaves your feet feeling fresh, not sweaty and gross.

In the gallery below, we're featuring glamorous slip-ons adorned with puffy clouds of feathers, for when you want to feel like you're lounging around in a boudoir (picture Mariah Carey's marble bathroom from MTV's "Cribs") as well as comforting shearling slippers and practical rubber-soled styles. So, whether you prefer style over comfort, we've got you covered. Browse through our picks in the gallery below:

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.