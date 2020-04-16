31 Tie-Dyed Sweatshirts to Shop If You Haven't Mastered the DIY Craft yet

Photo: Imaxtree

Tie-dyed loungewear has become the unofficial uniform of quarantine. You can find the colorfully stained clothes outfitting influencers on TikTok or you can check out a slew of backyard YouTube videos featuring prominent people getting into the at-home craft.

Aside from the fact that the beloved hippie print is a runway favorite — and has been for the past few seasons — there is something soothing and mood-boosting about a sweatshirt covered in spinning, psychedelic colors. Perhaps, the tie-dyed garb reminds us of a carefree childhood, or there's a meditative allure to the way soft shades of lavender and blue swirl together. Whatever the case, everyone got the multicolor work-from-home memo and is doing their best to spread the technicolor cheer from their couches.

Ahead, we scoured the web to pick the best tie-dyed sweatshirts on the market in case you're tired of gray hoodies. Wear them while you stay home now and bust them out as a fun layering piece come fall. Happy shopping!

31 Gallery 31 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.