21 Yoga Pants That'll Support You While You Downward Dog From Home

Yoga instructor Asha Elliott conducts a live stream class in Australia.

While leggings may have become acceptable to wear out of a yoga studio, we're now mostly wearing them while we stay in. The form-fitting bottoms are clinging to bodies everywhere as we downward dog from our living rooms and bedrooms. (Gracious yogis and popular yoga studios like CorePower are streaming classes daily, which we partake in when we need a break from Netflix and a much-needed respite from reading the news.)

Ahead, we've combed through the many workout-friendly offerings on the web to bring you the finest in yoga pants. From breathable leggings to stretchy flared trousers, the 21 options below are well-suited for warrior positions and lunges and are available in a range of price points and colors. Plus, we guarantee you'll want to wear them out of the house, when that time comes. Happy shopping!

21 Gallery 21 Images

