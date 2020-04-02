Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sofia Coppola in Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton at the 2010 Venice Film Festival

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When I began thinking about this column, my mind went straight to my number-one style icon: Sofia Coppola. While my obsession with Coppola stems more from her overall unfussy, effortlessly-chic approach to style than one specific look, I do have a particular attachment to her looks at the 2010 Venice Film Festival, where she won the Golden Lion award for her film "Somewhere." There's one in particular, but it feels necessary to mention all three.

There was a time when there was nothing I wanted more than one of the beautiful, logo-less leather duffles Coppola designed for Louis Vuitton, and the outfit she wore to the "Somewhere" photocall (pictured above) was probably part of the reason. There's a sort of anti-celebrity practicality to the way she dresses that I've always appreciated, and while it may have been partially in an effort to promote her work, I love that she chose to carry a bag at all. It also happened to go perfectly with her practical-meets-fancy outfit of a crisp button-down, brocade trouser shorts and — another point of obsession for me — those peep-toe ankle-strap wedges, all by Louis Vuitton from when her close friend Marc Jacobs was the designer.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

I've spent many years of my life searching for and buying approximations of those shoes and continue to do so (if you see the real thing on a resale site, please HMU) and I've always associated that silhouette — dainty wedges with an ankle strap — with Coppola. In fact, she wore those very shoes at least three times while at the 67th Venice Film Festival: to the "Somewhere" premiere with a darling Peter Pan-collar Louis Vuitton dress that I was also obsessed with at the time (above), and with a turquoise strapless floral-printed dress for the closing ceremony (below). That she would dare wear the same shoes to three appearances in a row? Another win in my book.

Also, it's important to mention: her HAIR.

Photo: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

These three looks might not be the most memorable in all of fashion history, but they're iconic Coppola, and a nice little snapshot of Jacobs's time at Louis Vuitton, and his everlasting designer/muse relationship with the stylish director.

Shop a few pieces inspired by Coppola's look below.

