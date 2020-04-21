Stretch and Share: Get to Know Beauty Director Stephanie Saltzman

She learned about the perils of mixing retinoids and eyebrow wax at a young age.

Remember wearing makeup and doing your hair???????? Photo: Stephanie Saltzman

Back when going to the office was a thing, the Fashionista team would sometimes break for an afternoon "stretch and share," a chance to briefly get away from our screens, move our bodies and share responses to a fun, easy prompt. We realized there's no reason not to continue doing this in our own homes, and even get our readers involved. So in this series, each of our editors will share a bit about themselves and even suggest a stretch for you to do as well, if you're so inclined! Up next: Beauty Director Stephanie Saltzman.

Stretch: Half pigeon pose (my hips hate me right now, anyone else?)

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio (east-side suburbs)

Sun/rising/moon signs: Aquarius/Cancer/Aries (and yes, I believe these explain a lot abut me)

Enneagram Type: 2 (and no, I'm not really clear on what that means)

How and when did you start working at Fashionista? Back in 2016 I was working as a digital editor at Allure and one of my best friends from college — none other than the Maura Brannigan you know and love — had already been at Fashionista for about a year, doing really excellent work. I'd been a huge fan and devoted reader of the site since my college days, and when Maura let me know they were on the hunt for a beauty editor, I immediately jumped at the chance. The rest, as they say, is history — really, I owe it all to Maura (and Alyssa and Dhani, who took the leap and actually hired me!). Let me just say: If you ever have the chance to start a new job where you'll get to work with and sit next to one of your best friends every single day, I highly recommend it.

List three of your favorite articles you've written:

Makeup Artist, Model and Muse Raisa Flowers Is Bringing Her Own Brand of Weirdness to Beauty and Fashion

A Brief History of the Failed Kardashian Beauty Brands No One Ever Talks About

How Do I Just Go Back to Being a Beauty Editor Now?

Movie you could watch infinity times: "When Harry Met Sally," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Big"

Book you'll read again and again: I don't tend to re-read books very often, but I've definitely read "To Kill a Mockingbird" more than once

Show you're currently bingeing: I've been re-watching "Desperate Housewives" for a heavy dose of early-aughts escapism. I also just finished the latest season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and am basically always re-watching "Gilmore Girls" and "The Office" on an infinite loop.

Most recent "saved" Instagram: This Alison Roman skillet potato kugel recipe I probably won't actually make, but I'll take comfort in looking at/daydreaming about it

All-time style icon: Ina Garten

Name/describe your pet(s): I sadly don't have any pets now, but I grew up with a fluffy Wheaten Terrier named Morley that we got on my 8th birthday.

First-ever job: I worked as a receptionist at a local hair salon one summer when I was 16, which introduced me to my enduring love of Bumble & Bumble products and the knowledge that anyone using topical retinoids should stay far, far away from eyebrow waxes.

Pump-up jam: The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" and Paul Simon's "You Can Call Me Al"

Favorite candy: Sour Patch Kids

Beauty product you're most loyal to: Lancer Lift & Plump Sheet Masks (reviewed here) and Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid (reviewed here)

Favorite conspiracy theory: That Avril Lavigne was replaced by a clone named Melissa

Least favorite word: Tie between "milky" and "panties" (just typing those in one sentence was pretty tough for me, not gonna lie)

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A novelist

What's helping you stay sane right now: Video chats with my grandpa (he's in his 90s and has given me some much-needed perspective), wine, Sky Ting's yoga videos, the Inscape meditation app, seeing @DonateBeauty's amazing efforts, focusing on reasons to be grateful, Ina Garten and Al Roker's Instagram feeds, CBD and actively avoiding all of Trump's "press conferences"

