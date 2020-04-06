Thrive Causemetics Pledges $1 Million to Covid-19 Relief Efforts

Photo: Courtesy of Thrive Causemetics

A growing number of brands have taken it upon themselves to raise funding for coronavirus relief efforts, with many in the beauty industry leading the charge. One such company is Thrive Causemetics, which initially set out to make a one-time donation to Meals on Wheels, Baby2Baby and Feeding America — but after receiving overwhelming customer support for this mission, the brand announced it would be committing an additional $1 million in funds and products to such efforts.

On Friday, March 27, Thrive Cusemetics, hosted a donation day on its website, donating 100% of profits form sales to the aforementioned organizations to support Covid-19 relief efforts. The initiative was overwhelmingly successful, enabling the brand to make a donation of $350,000. On Monday, the company announced that it would be continuing such efforts, pledging an additional $1 million.

"Continuing our momentum, Thrive Causemetics will be partnering with our customers to find other ways we can help and we are committed to providing over $1 million in aid. We believe that even when we're apart, we thrive together," said Karissa Bodnar, the company's founder and CEO, via a press release. She also made a personal donation of $10,000 to The University of Washington. "My home state of Washington has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, so I have also personally donated $10,000 to The University of Washington Virology Lab where they are working tirelessly to bring their Covid-19 testing capabilities into the world, testing first responders, healthcare workers and the public to slow the exponential spread of the virus and save lives."

