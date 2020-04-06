Tiffany & Co. Foundation Pledges $1 Million to Covid-19 Relief

The donation will be split between the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and The New York Community Trust's NYC Covid-19 Response and Impact Fund.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Monday, the Tiffany & Co. Foundation — which is typically focused on supporting environmental causes — announced it would donate $1 million to Covid-19 relief efforts globally.

According to a press release, $750,000 will go to the World Health Organization's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and $250,000 will go to The New York Community Trust's NYC Covid-19 Response and Impact Fund. The iconic jewelry brand also pledged to match employee donations to qualifying non-profits working to combat the coronavirus and support communities affected by it. Plus, its Foundation signed the Philanthropy's Commitment During Covid-19 pledge, which is meant to alert potential grant recipients of groups ready and willing to provide flexible support to their efforts, according to a press release.

"During this global health crisis, we must all be responsive to the urgent needs of our global communities," Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chairman and President of the Tiffany & Co. Foundation, said in a statement. "We are proud to support organizations providing immediate relief for communities impacted by Covid-19, including our hometown of New York."

Tiffany & Co. joins fashion companies like AG Jeans, MAC Cosmetics, Mayhoola, Capri Holdings and more in making a seven-figure donation to various Covid-19 relief efforts across the globe.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.