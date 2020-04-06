The Family That Owns Tod's Is Donating €5 Million to Combat Covid-19

A model on the the runway at the Tod's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

On Monday, the Della Valle family — which owns and operates Italian luxury leather goods company Tod's — joined brands like Gucci, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana in donating a major sum to help ease the burden that Covid-19 has placed on the world.

While others have donated to local hospitals or funded vaccine research, the Della Valles chose to give €5 million to a fund that "support[s] the family members of health personnel who lost their lives in the fight against Covid-19," according to a press release from Tod's announcing the donation.

"Their selflessness and courage will forever be an example to all of us," the Della Valle family said in a statement.

The money being earmarked for donation will be administrated by Protezione Civile, the national body in Italy responsible for responding to and managing emergency events. The family thanked the organization for the "immense work it does every day in the fight against the virus" and invited others to donate to the fund, which is called Sempre con Voi, as well.

