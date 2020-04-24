Must Read: Tory Burch Is Fighting for Fashion's Aid, Hair Salons in the South Begin to Reopen

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Tory Burch is fighting for fashion's aid

Designer Tory Burch has become the voice for the fashion industry in Washington, D.C. by fighting to help other brands get aid to help them with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. Burch says the Trump administration and Congress are neglecting the U.S. apparel industry and are instead focusing on relieving the travel and restaurant industries. Talking to Vogue Business, Burch said, "A very large sector of people are not being represented, and do not have a voice, and that's fashion retail apparel. There's a misperception that it is a light industry when in fact it's the opposite. We're talking about millions and millions of jobs, and close to a trillion dollars to the GDP, from an economic standpoint." {Vogue Business}

Hair salons in the South begin to reopen

Salon owners in Georgia are preparing to open their doors again after weeks of government-mandated closures. Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced that some non-essential businesses, including nail and hair salons, will be allowed to open this Friday. Jay Elarar, CEO of Moroccanoil, spoke to WWD about how salons will operate now, saying, "Salons are going to be open, but in a different way...There will be fewer clients per day, a quick in-and-out. Salon staff are going to have to wear masks and gloves." {WWD}

Why beauty companies keep tinkering with their products

Consumers are increasingly concerned with the quality of the products they purchase and demand transparency from brands. To appease customers in this age of 'clean' beauty, beauty companies are reformulating products to address customer feedback, a decision that can be costly. "It's wild, there's definitely been a shift", Meredith Marshall, the vice president of product development and marketing at Crystal Claire Cosmetics told Business of Fashion. "It's such a different industry than when I started 13 years ago. We're seeing clients come to us constantly saying, 'now this is restricted.'" {Business of Fashion}

The coronavirus lawsuits are coming

The coronavirus outbreak has left thousands unemployed and decimated businesses large and small. It's also predicted to bring about lawsuits. Walmart has already been sued by the family of a worker who contracted the virus and passed away, and Amazon workers have drawn public attention to the lack of protective gear at their workplace. Anthony Russo, an attorney who concentrates on consumer justice and personal injury told WWD, "Anytime you have a tragedy or a crisis that causes rapid change, the business community reacts and some companies work to prosper and fill a need. The legal industry is the same — when there's a new happening, it creates a cottage industry." {WWD}

Alessandro Michele on quarantine

Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, opened up to Vogue about his experience in quarantine. In his interview with Hamish Bowles, Michele talks about how he's coping with his time alone, his inspirations and rediscovering knitting ("I rediscovered knitting, appreciating the sacredness of manual work; knitting is my way of praying"). {Vogue}

Supporting garment workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Garment Worker Covid-19 Relief, a website that compiles fundraisers and non-profits supporting garment workers internationally, is doing its part to make sure companies are paying for canceled orders. When brands don't pay for the goods they ordered or delay payments, the cost is incurred by the factories and the garment workers. It amounts to wage theft, as factories are in many cases unable to pay workers' paychecks or severance, pushing them out of work without any safety net during the coronavirus crisis. To find out more or make a donation, go to its website. {Fashionista Inbox}

Influencers are continuing to get injectables

Some influencers are apparently going to great lengths to maintain their appearance during quarantine. Despite closures of nonessential businesses, some individuals are finding ways to get cosmetic treatments from clinics and spas that are still operating in some capacity — or from doctors willing to provide injectables like Botox and filler in their own, or their patients', homes. Some are evidently even taking matters into their own hands and riskily injecting themselves. {Rolling Stone}

