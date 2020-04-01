Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tracee Ellis Ross in Hot-Pink Christopher John Rogers

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Okay, so, technically, this is a Great Outfit in very recent fashion history. But this look has everything: It has red-carpet all-star Tracee Ellis Ross, it has industry-darling Christopher John Rogers, it has the Karla Welch touch and it has the kind of bold use of color and volume that brings a fun energy to the step-and-repeat. And so, we must discuss.

What I love about Tracee Ellis Ross's style is that she dresses up. She gives you angles. She and Welch make interesting choices, picking designers with intent and crafting looks that are often layered. And when she's feeling her look, you can tell — all you have to do is look at the photos.

Such is the case of the hibiscus-pink, silk-taffeta "Cloud" blouse and "Strawberry" skirt by Christopher John Rogers just days after it walked down the designer's Spring 2020 runway in New York last September to an event co-hosted by ABC and Popsugar in honor of 'Mixed-ish.' (Ellis Ross co-created the show, and serves as both its executive producer and narrator.) She showed off the front...

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

... and then the back...

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

... and gave a little over-the-shoulder action, for good measure.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

You can't help but smile! And immediately add this look to the inspiration board!

The actor, producer and beauty entrepreneur has worn Christopher John Rogers's pieces many times — a Spring 2019 shirtdress here, a big-sleeved, eggplant-velvet Fall 2020 gown there. And the designer has called her a "muse" on Instagram. In my mind, they make such a synergistic duo, with a similar enthusiasm and joy for fashion that makes for serious magic. So, whenever I see them link up, I can't help but get excited.

