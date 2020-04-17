Stretch and Share: Get to Know Editor-in-Chief Tyler McCall

You might be surprised to discover "Gossip Girl" is only mentioned a mere three times!

I miss taking these in our office. :( Photo: Tyler McCall

Back when going to the office was a thing, the Fashionista team would sometimes break for an afternoon "stretch and share," a chance to briefly get away from our screens, move our bodies and share responses to a fun, easy prompt. We realized there's no reason not to continue doing this in our own homes, and even get our readers involved. So in this series, each of our editors will share a bit about themselves and even suggest a stretch for you to do as well, if you're so inclined! Up next: Editor-in-Chief Tyler McCall.

Stretch: Figure Four Stretch

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Sun/rising/moon signs: Leo/Leo/Aquarius. I know, I'm a double Leo, what a shocker.

Enneagram type: Definitely a 3, maybe a 3w2. I retook the test to be sure and it told me I'm a 2w3 now but Whitney agrees that 3 makes more sense for me, and I trust her more than an online exam!

How and when did you start working at Fashionista? All the way back in January 2012, I started interning remotely from Alabama after I cold-emailed then-editor Leah Chernikoff. She recognized me from the comments section!

List three of your favorite articles you've written: This is like asking me to pick a favorite child, but okay, let's try. My go-to is the interview I did with "Gossip Girl" costume designer Eric Daman to mark the show's 10th anniversary, because it was a dream conversation for me. I could have talked with him for hours. I'm still really proud of Fashionista Five, the series we launched to celebrate people changing the industry, and it was fun to share Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's story. She's such a star and she's going to revolutionize fashion editorials. I've done a lot of "How I'm Making It" interviews over the years, and while they've all been incredible, my tops have to be a tie between Vanessa Friedman and Laura Brown. Is that cheating? Oh well!

Movie you could watch infinity times: It's a photo-finish tie between "Clueless" and Sofia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette."



Book you'll read again and again: This is perhaps the most obvious answer, but it has to be the "Harry Potter" series. I'm also in the mood to re-read Drew Magary's excellent novel, "The Hike."

Show you're currently bingeing: I'm not actually watching anything at the moment because I'm shockingly bad at keeping up with pop culture, unless you count "Real Housewives of New York." But a "Gossip Girl" rewatch is definitely in the cards.

Most recent "saved" Instagram: Chelsea Fagan made some mouth-wateringly good looking potatoes and I'm intent on making them myself, so I saved the recipe.

All-time style icon: Blair Waldorf. Obviously.

Name/describe your pet(s): Evie, a gray tabby cat who was adopted by my boyfriend, Sam, before we started dating. She is truly the funniest cat. There's not much cat-like about her: She loves attention, demands cuddles and kisses, responds to her own name, sits in our laps like a human child. She's such a weirdo and I can't imagine my life without her.

First-ever job: I took a few odd jobs in high school, but the first job I remember applying and interviewing for was a part-time retail gig at Lane Bryant at the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, Florida.

Pump-up jam: It changes all the time, but whenever I've needed to summon an extra bit of confidence, I listen to Nicki Minaj's verse in "Monster."

Favorite candy: I'm a sugar-over-chocolate person, with a preference for sour and gummy candies. I love a classic "Wonka" hard candy, like a Gobstopper or Runts.

Beauty product you're most loyal to: If John Freida ever discontinues its foam hair color in my shade (4R!), I'm in big, big trouble.

Favorite conspiracy theory: It's not really a conspiracy theory, but I love to tell people how Disney bought up orange groves and swampland in central Florida under made-up businesses so people wouldn't realize what they were doing and charge a premium for land.

Least favorite word: Not to be predictable, but I'm really not a fan of "moist."

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I wanted to be a teacher for forever! And then I was a substitute teacher for a combination middle/high school while I was in college which pretty much put an end to that.

What's helping you stay sane right now: Evie and Sam, the Ring Fit Adventure game for the Nintendo Switch, and, it must be said: TikTok.

