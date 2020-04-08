Ugg Pledges $1 Million to Covid-19 Relief

The lifestyle brand and its parent company, Deckers Brands, will give back through both monetary and product donations.

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for UGG

Lifestyle brand Ugg and its parent company, Deckers Brands, announced an initiative called Better Together, through which it pledges to donate over $1 million in both money and products to Covid-19 relief efforts.

Support from Better Together will go various healthcare centers in New York, including emergency rooms, ICUs, community health centers and nursing homes, according to a press release from Ugg. The brand is also working with some hotels in the city to gift its cozy products, like slippers and robes, to first responders currently staying in its rooms.

On Friday (April 10), Ugg will also launch an Instagram campaign through which it will send 500 pair of slippers a week to "real-life superheroes" — people working at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic — while shining a light on their efforts on its account.

In a statement, Dave Powers, President and CEO of Deckers Brand said: "Our hearts are with our friends, colleagues, customers and those on the front lines during this pandemic. The newly launched Better Together initiative aims to deliver relief, support and comfort to those most in need. We are in this together."

Deckers Brands — which is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California — is working on providing support locally, through the newly-established Santa Barbara Better Together Fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation and by giving shoes from Ugg and Hoka to 145 healthcare workers at the Sansum Clinic.

This week, Thrive Causemetics, Tiffany & Co. and Tod's have announced seven-figure donations to Covid-19 relief.

