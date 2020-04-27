Upscale Lifestyle Brand Is Hiring A Virtual E-Commerce Assistant (Remote)

​Bring your e-commerce experience or strong administrative skills and desire to grow on an E-Commerce team as an online Merchandiser,

Upscale, lifestyle brand seeks Remote E-commerce Assistant. The role sits on a motivated Merchandising & Sales team. This popular USA brand sells to e-commerce brands and other online channels.

​Bring your e-commerce experience or strong administrative skills and desire to grow on an E-Commerce team as an online Merchandiser, Web Merchant or within a dynamic Sales or Marketing team in the fashion industry! Must be comfortable working from home and taking online direction from Managers and cross-teams. This is a direct hire, full time role, remote, working within the PST zone (Los Angeles, CA).

​Responsibilities

Ability to learn systems quickly, and make accurate pricing adjustments, SKUs, style updates, etc., as needed

Load and submit client e-commerce orders while maintaining product ready dates and availability through the system

Update SKU and pricing, product descriptions for catalog or site merchandising

Run Sales reports and manage inventory levels within the system

Ability to read and take instructions and maintain client specifics for product orders and Showroom displays via email or phone

Pull items and style clothes online and offline for Buyer meetings and client presentations

Organize and take meeting notes, create and maintain Sales calendars and deadlines and other related office projects

​Requirements

Must have a minimum of 2-5 years of experience (or more) as a sales assistant, online customer service, e-commerce, wholesale admin, or account rep experience. Strong MS office skills would work well in this role.

Must have solid Excel skills to run and update Sales & Merchandising reports, weekly data reports, account information, inventory updates, and product delivery reports

Experience with CRM, EDI or other inventory systems is highly preferred

Prior interface & email communications with Sales Reps, online Merchants, Buyers or experience as a Sales Assistant (or Wholesale CSR) is preferred

Experience working under changing seasonal timelines is highly preferred.

Understanding of apparel lines, collections, retail & wholesale production is preferred

Google analytics experience or desire to learn along with online Merchandising

A helpful, team player would be appreciated... and "organized" is your middle name!

This is a full-time virtual role. Must be motivated and able to work independently from home.

Ability to remain remote indefinitely, with a desire to grow within a strong and thriving e-comm fashion team

This is a direct hire, full-time role remote with working hours in PST zone. Hours are full time during standard business hours Monday through Friday. Potential overtime based on project deadlines.

Nice to have: someone in the Los Angeles area or in the same time zone, but not required.

Hourly compensation, full benefits, paid time off, employee discounts, and full expense reimbursements.

If this virtual direct hire role sounds like a good match, we want to hear from you!

