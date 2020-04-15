Very Good Light Is Seeking Summer '20 Marketing + Operations Interns (Remote)

Very Good Light, the leading site for Generation Z and beauty, is seeking a summer 2020 marketing and operations intern who is ambitious and a self-starter, entrepreneurial, and interested in having a significant impact on a growing brand and business.

Some duties will include: developing and supporting brand and content partnerships, managing our affiliate channels, merch site and weekly newsletter, and working with data and insights to help inform the editorial calendar and revenue opportunities.

Very Good Light has been covered in the New York Times, Vogue, Allure, Teen Vogue, HighSnobiety, USA Today, among others. We believe confidence starts from the inside out.

WHO WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Interns who live for diversity, inclusivity, parity, equity and social justice, have a curiosity for beauty/grooming products and how they enhance the lives of young men and women.

Passionate candidates only.

Students who want to change perceptions, push culture, and spread inclusivity throughout the world.

REQUIREMENTS / NECESSARY SKILLS FOR SUCCESS:

A commitment of 15-30 hours a week.

Great attitude, hard-working, great at multi-tasking.

Ability to be an independent thinker and work independently.

A data-driven mindset, comfortable with analyzing data and generating insights.

The ideal candidate also excels in a fast-paced environment and is interested in learning about multiple aspects of a business (e.g., marketing, logistics, sales, and reporting).

ABOUT VERY GOOD LIGHT:

Very Good Light is the leading beauty and grooming destination for Generation Z and young Millennials. Born from the idea that confidence comes from the inside out, Very Good Light aims to redefine masculinity and traditional beauty standards. This is accomplished through personal essays, impactful longform stories, compelling photography and videos, along with personable how-tos and product reviews.

BENEFITS & PERKS:

We're an extremely small team and a startup. What's awesome about that? Being able to get your hands dirty with real world experience, and unlike traditional internships where you might fetch coffee or do menial tasks, you'll be exposed to crucial aspects of our business and operations.

INTERN PAYMENT:

For Credit Interns preferred

Daily stipend

TO APPLY:

Please send your resume to michael@verygoodlight.com