'Vogue' Releases Special June/July Issue Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Photo: Irving Penn/Courtesy of Vogue

On Thursday, Vogue U.S. announced the release of a special issue for June/July, titled "Our Common Thread: Creativity in a Time of Crisis." The cover features a single red rose against a white backdrop, an unpublished 1970 photograph by Irving Penn. In her editor's letter, Anna Wintour noted it's the first time American Vogue publishes a still-life cover in over 50 years.

"Like you, no doubt, I've been left reeling by the dramatic changes we've experienced in the space of a few short weeks and the constant emotional challenges of striving to look after our families, friends, colleagues — and ourselves," Wintour wrote, acknowledging that, though it's not the first crisis the world has faced in Vogue's lifetime, the Covid-19 pandemic has been "different," given its scale and reach.

The June/July 2020 issue, which will be available on newsstands nationwide on May 23 (barring any coronavirus-related delays), was put together remotely, Wintour continued in her letter. With it, the editor hopes "we have created a document of this moment for the years to come: a poignant reminder of how we were all acutely missing the miracles of everyday life and the joy that they can bring."

This edition features a portfolio of images and anecdotes submitted by Vogue collaborators, frequent subjects and past cover stars — including Florence Pugh, Marc Jacobs and Kim Kardashian West — dubbed "Postcards from Home." There's also a series of portraits by photographer Ethan James Green of frontline healthcare professionals in New York, many of them coming from out of state to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The title, "Our Common Thread," hearkens back to A Common Thread, the campaign launched by Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) in March to provide relief to small fashion businesses that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic. According to the New York Times, it has raised over $4.1 million, and received over 800 applications.

Earlier this month, Vogue Italia published a blank cover for its April 2020 issue, as a response to the global Covid-19 crisis.

