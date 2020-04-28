Must Read: What Stores Will Look Like When They Reopen, Proenza Schouler Designers On What's Next

Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Brick-and-mortar retail is going to look different post-lockdown

Even as some cities are still at the height of lockdown orders, store owners are starting to think through what reopening will look like. It may mean the shopping experience changes a lot, from booking appointments to go into stores, to drive-throughs for luxury product pickup, to sanitizing individual items, to limiting the number of people allowed into a boutique at any given time. {Business of Fashion}

The designers behind Proenza Scouler think through the future

No one has a crystal ball right now, but Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough share some valuable insight about the future of fashion from their perspective. In their estimation, it will involve more sustainability, a slower pace and "thinking small" when it comes to fashion shows and presentations. {WWD}

Vogue brings back its digital Global Conversations series

Over 39,000 people tuned into Vogue's first digital Global Conversations series, so the publication is investing in a second round in May. The online event will feature speakers like John Galliano of Margiela, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, Simon Porte Jacquemus and more. {Vogue}

Ethics-focused basics brand Kotn is giving away product for free

Kotn, a brand known for its ethically-made basics, is launching a "pay-it-forward" initiative that allows customers to pick one complimentary item for themselves, and gifts for three friends. The brand plans to distribute 10,000 units of clothing this way, and described the move as "a sustainable and innovative solution to unsold inventory." {Fashionista inbox}

Allbirds launches its first-ever running shoe

Allbirds, which built its reputation on super-comfortable, sustainability-centric sneakers, launched its first shoe ever designed for runners. The Dasher shoe is made without the plastics that characterize most running shoes, and "the sugarcane, eucalyptus and merino wool in the Dasher have the potential to suck more carbon out of the atmosphere than they take to produce," according to a release. {Fashionista inbox}



Kitty and Vibe donates 10% of profits to the Alliance for Eating Disorder Awareness

Inclusive swimwear maker Kitty and Vibe has converted the "Party for Everybooty" event series it had planned for this summer into a series of digital "gatherings," with 10% of profits being donated to the Alliance for Eating Disorder Awareness until May 7. {Fashionista inbox}

