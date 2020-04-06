The Digital Sales Planner will play a critical role within our fast paced advertising sales team, focused on managing digital campaigns and first-class client communication.

WWD: Digital Sales Planner

The Digital Sales Planner will play a critical role within our fast paced advertising sales team, focused on managing digital campaigns and first-class client communication. Your primary responsibility will be to manage all stages of the sales process through constant coordination with your sales and marketing counterparts.

You will be successful in this role if you learn quickly, have proven experience meeting tight deadlines and take pride in your ability to multi-task under pressure.

Responsibilities Include but are not limited to the following:

1. Manage digital campaign:

Pre-Sale duties include gathering sales materials, utilizing research data and tools, creating compelling and competitive media plans.

Work with sales and marketing teams to interpret and develop media plans based on campaign KPIs and sales strategy.

Campaign management includes processing orders, gathering creative, coordinating inventory, proactive monitoring of 3rd Party delivery and managing day-to-day issues.

Custom content campaign management includes monitoring live programs, weekly reporting from social and traffic platforms, and recommending real time optimizations to ensure success.

Post-Sale duties include all billing & reconciliation, citing comprehensive re-caps of campaigns, i.e. highlights, making recommendations to optimize future campaigns, providing further data and information to the client/agency.

2. Customer Service:

Provide outstanding customer service both externally, to our clients and potential clients, and internally to the Sales Reps you support.

Build solid customer relationships and act as a point person for standard client questions.

3. Assisting Sales Reps:

Utilize reporting tools such as DART for Publishers, ExactTarget and other internal databases.

Partner with sales rep in completing digital RFPs and templates; process and submit digital IOs and ensure digital layout is reflective of paperwork

Liaise with internal partners on behalf of the Sales Rep, to enhance proposals to clients.

Work closely with the entire advertising sales department to meet monthly, quarterly and annual revenue goals.

Qualifications of the Ideal Candidate:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field

At least 2 years work or internship experience in digital advertising or a related field

Strong analytical abilities: must be able to decipher & report on 1st and 3rd party data

Proven ability to be organized, productive and communicate effectively

Exceptional work ethic: ability to proactively manage workload, as well as perform well in a team environment

Lead with a “can do” attitude, ready to pitch in when/where needed

Demonstrated high level of critical thinking and problem solving

Interest in integrated marketing is a plus, with a strong passion for media

Software skills: Proficient use of Microsoft Office programs, Gmail and Google docs, DART for Publishers, ExactTarget, AdButler or similar tools/databases is a strong advantage.

About WWD:

Often referred to as “the fashion bible,” WWD provides a balance of timely, credible business news and key fashion trends to a dedicated readership of retailers, designers, manufacturers, marketers, financiers, Wall Street analysts, international moguls, media executives, ad agencies, socialites, and trend-makers. WWD’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), is a leading digital media company, publishing, and information Services Company founded in 2003.

About PMC:

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 180 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today’s fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit www.pmc.com.

TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: https://pmc.com/careers-listing?gnk=job&gni=8a7885ac7137a6cd017142432560606d&gns=Fashionista