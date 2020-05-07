Allyson Conklin PR Is Hiring A Business Development Manager
We’re seeking a seasoned professional to join our team as a Business Development Manager. This position will report directly to the Founder & Principal. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in business or another relevant area with a minimum of five years of post-graduate sales, business development, or public relations experience. Ideal candidates will have direct experience selling public relations.
This is an outside sales position with a monthly base plus commissions.
Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Work with Founder & Principal to develop annual sales program and goals
- Achieve quarterly sales objectives set by Founder & Principal
- Drive and manage the company sales pipeline
- Strategically source and identify leads
- Manage and update company CRM
- Pitch and follow up with new business opportunities
- Manage new business materials: Company deck, proposal, special programs, FAQs, etc.
- Develop and distribute quarterly newsletter
- Facilitate discovery calls and meetings
- Lead the proposal/RFP process
- Assist in contract renewals
- Develop and manage referral partner program
- Lead existing client referral program
- Create and manage new sales programs
- Build and expand company presence through new business opportunities
- Represent company at industry events
- Attend trade shows and markets
- Track new market and emerging trends
- Collaborate with ACPR Team to gain competitive insights
Basic job requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in business or a related area
- 5+ years of post-graduate sales or business development experience
- Keen understanding of public relations and experience selling it
- Quantifiable track record of success bringing on new business in prior roles
- Excellent communicator—verbal, written, and beyond—with a strong understanding of both the AP and creative writing styles
- Strategic thinker with endless amounts of creativity
- Self-starter and multi-tasking master who’s highly organized, has the initiative to start and maintain projects, and is willing to go above and beyond the job description
- Highly coachable, thrives on feedback, and subscribes to the “fail forward” mentality
- Best in class people and relationship building skills
- Killer presentation and negotiation skills
- Thinks big with a bootstrap mentality
- Works well with a small team
- Passionate about the beauty, home, and lifestyle categories
- Champion for indie brands
- Proficient in Microsoft Office programs, Cision, InDesign, Canva, and WordPress
All qualified candidates should send their resumes and a short statement explaining why they want to work at ACPR to: hello@allysonconklinpr.com.