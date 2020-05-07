Allyson Conklin PR Is Hiring A Business Development Manager

We’re seeking a seasoned professional to join our team as a Business Development Manager.

We’re seeking a seasoned professional to join our team as a Business Development Manager. This position will report directly to the Founder & Principal. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in business or another relevant area with a minimum of five years of post-graduate sales, business development, or public relations experience. Ideal candidates will have direct experience selling public relations.

This is an outside sales position with a monthly base plus commissions.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Work with Founder & Principal to develop annual sales program and goals

Achieve quarterly sales objectives set by Founder & Principal

Drive and manage the company sales pipeline

Strategically source and identify leads

Manage and update company CRM

Pitch and follow up with new business opportunities

Manage new business materials: Company deck, proposal, special programs, FAQs, etc.

Develop and distribute quarterly newsletter

Facilitate discovery calls and meetings

Lead the proposal/RFP process

Assist in contract renewals

Develop and manage referral partner program

Lead existing client referral program

Create and manage new sales programs

Build and expand company presence through new business opportunities

Represent company at industry events

Attend trade shows and markets

Track new market and emerging trends

Collaborate with ACPR Team to gain competitive insights

Basic job requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business or a related area

5+ years of post-graduate sales or business development experience

Keen understanding of public relations and experience selling it

Quantifiable track record of success bringing on new business in prior roles

Excellent communicator—verbal, written, and beyond—with a strong understanding of both the AP and creative writing styles

Strategic thinker with endless amounts of creativity

Self-starter and multi-tasking master who’s highly organized, has the initiative to start and maintain projects, and is willing to go above and beyond the job description

Highly coachable, thrives on feedback, and subscribes to the “fail forward” mentality

Best in class people and relationship building skills

Killer presentation and negotiation skills

Thinks big with a bootstrap mentality

Works well with a small team

Passionate about the beauty, home, and lifestyle categories

Champion for indie brands

Proficient in Microsoft Office programs, Cision, InDesign, Canva, and WordPress

All qualified candidates should send their resumes and a short statement explaining why they want to work at ACPR to: hello@allysonconklinpr.com.