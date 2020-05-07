Sponsored Story

Allyson Conklin PR Is Hiring A Business Development Manager

We’re seeking a seasoned professional to join our team as a Business Development Manager.
This position will report directly to the Founder & Principal. Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in business or another relevant area with a minimum of five years of post-graduate sales, business development, or public relations experience. Ideal candidates will have direct experience selling public relations.

This is an outside sales position with a monthly base plus commissions.

Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Work with Founder & Principal to develop annual sales program and goals
  • Achieve quarterly sales objectives set by Founder & Principal
  • Drive and manage the company sales pipeline
  • Strategically source and identify leads
  • Manage and update company CRM
  • Pitch and follow up with new business opportunities
  • Manage new business materials: Company deck, proposal, special programs, FAQs, etc.
  • Develop and distribute quarterly newsletter
  • Facilitate discovery calls and meetings
  • Lead the proposal/RFP process
  • Assist in contract renewals
  • Develop and manage referral partner program
  • Lead existing client referral program
  • Create and manage new sales programs
  • Build and expand company presence through new business opportunities
  • Represent company at industry events
  • Attend trade shows and markets
  • Track new market and emerging trends
  • Collaborate with ACPR Team to gain competitive insights

Basic job requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business or a related area
  • 5+ years of post-graduate sales or business development experience
  • Keen understanding of public relations and experience selling it
  • Quantifiable track record of success bringing on new business in prior roles
  • Excellent communicator—verbal, written, and beyond—with a strong understanding of both the AP and creative writing styles
  • Strategic thinker with endless amounts of creativity
  • Self-starter and multi-tasking master who’s highly organized, has the initiative to start and maintain projects, and is willing to go above and beyond the job description
  • Highly coachable, thrives on feedback, and subscribes to the “fail forward” mentality
  • Best in class people and relationship building skills
  • Killer presentation and negotiation skills
  • Thinks big with a bootstrap mentality
  • Works well with a small team
  • Passionate about the beauty, home, and lifestyle categories
  • Champion for indie brands
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office programs, Cision, InDesign, Canva, and WordPress

All qualified candidates should send their resumes and a short statement explaining why they want to work at ACPR to: hello@allysonconklinpr.com

