Must Read: Andre Leon Talley Calls His Memoir a 'Love Letter' to Anna Wintour, Beauty Brands Must Focus on E-commerce

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Andre Leon Talley calls his memoir a 'love letter' to Anna Wintour

While most reviews of Andre Leon Talley's memoir "The Chiffon Trenches" consider it a vengeful takedown of his former boss, Anna Wintour, Talley himself considers it a "love letter" to the Vogue figurehead, according to an interview with New York Magazine's Vulture. He also shares that he was hurt by the way in which the magazine mostly forgot him in recent years and that Wintour herself reviewed a galley of the book before it was published. {New York Magazine}

Beauty brands must focus on their own e-commerce platforms

While plenty of fashion companies have found success via direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms, the same can't be said for brands in the beauty space. Most of them have relied on retailers such as Sephora and Ulta for a wholesale approach, but it's the brands that are pivoting to independent e-commerce operations (or had strong platforms in place already) that are better positioned to weather the current economic downturn. Beauty brands that have historically relied on wholesale are considering how quickly and effectively they may be able to pivot their strategies. {Business of Fashion}

What fashion's pivot to PPE production will mean for the industry

Both larger, vertically integrated factories and smaller fashion businesses have pivoted to producing protective equipment amidst the coronavirus pandemic. PPE production could help save jobs in the fashion industry — creating employment opportunities in textiles and service as an alternative income stream for brands — while also spotlighting the importance of local production. {Vogue Business}

A look at the safety measures beauty service professionals are taking in Europe as they reopen

Beauty professionals in Europe are implementing mandatory masks, enhanced cleaning procedures, plexiglass screens to separate clients and thermo-scanners as they enter a "new normal" and begin to reopen. Hair salons and spas are also favoring contactless payment, limiting longer body services (like massages) and allowing only employees to handle product samples and testers. In Italy, clients are encouraged to have video consultations with stylists ahead of appointments to minimize time spent face-to-face, while in the U.K., salons and beauty service providers will remain closed through at least July 1. {WWD}

Beauty brands are selling more on Amazon amidst pandemic

Amazon has proven to be a successful sales platform for beauty brands amidst the pandemic, as traditional beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta and even Target struggle to keep up with consumer shopping habits. Indie brands like S.W. Basics and Oars + Alps have shifted their retail strategies to invest more in the platform, though Amazon still poses challenges when it comes to consumer education, which has also caused brands to rethink their media approach. {Vogue Business}

Chromat's Reebok collaboration is officially here

Chromat's footwear collaboration with Reebok — the Zig Kinetica shoe, which debuted along with the label's Spring 2020 collection — is officially here. While coronavirus shutdowns thwarted the possibility for a traditional campaign, Chromat tapped CGI animators and artist duo Pussykrew to render the shoes on avatars in 3D (shown in the gallery below). {Fashionista inbox}

