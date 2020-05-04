Must Read: Barbour Collaborates With Supreme, Weibo Gets Into E-Commerce

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Barbour collaborates with Supreme

Barbour is the latest brand to dip its toes into streetwear with a Supreme collaboration. The British heritage brand teamed up with the skate label-turned-fashion powerhouse on a collection of a waxed cotton goods, including a lightweight field jacket, a waist bag, a cotton crusher and a camp cap. The collection will be released online only on May 7. {WWD}



Weibo gets into e-commerce

One of China's biggest social media platforms Weibo is looking to diversify its revenue stream through e-commerce. Most recently, it's added new features like Xiaodian, which allows users to manage inventory and process transactions within its own mini-program. The addition of this shopping feature is one of many steps Weibo has taken in order to compete for a greater share of the country's lucrative social commerce sphere, which was estimated to be worth more than two trillion yuan ($300 billion) in 2019. {Business of Fashion}

Is the future of the fashion show virtual?

We were given a taste of what virtual catwalks will look like last Friday, when YouTube streamed a special edition of CR Runway. In her review of the digital spectacle for The Times, Vanessa Friedman compared the event to a "celeb-packed music special" that "was less about the pleasure and potential of clothes than about the pleasure of voyeuristic glimpses of famous people in their homes." {The New York Times}

Superga and Mary Katrantzou launch sneaker capsule

Superga linked up with Mary Katrantzou to create a limited-edition capsule collection of women's sneakers. The collection is inspired by memories made on vacation and features two print stories: one references conchology, with an assortment of brightly colored shells layered upon a white or dark base, while the other mirrors the perforations of vintage stamps. The capsule is available to buy exclusively at MaryKatrantzou.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Shoes from the Superga x Mary Katrantzou capsule. Photo: Courtesy of Mary Katrantzou

How musicians use clothes to create new narratives

Music and fashion are so inextricably linked that if you change one, you must change the other. In a new piece for Nylon, Maura Brannigan delves into how important style is to artists when they're staging a comeback or ushering in a new era. She speaks with stylist Avo Yermagyan about changing the look of the Jonas Brothers as they broke up and then got back together. {Nylon}

