Great Outfits in Fashion History: Brandy and Monica in Coordinating Looks at the 1999 Grammys

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The late '90s/early 2000s were an era of matching outfits among musical groups. Two or more people simply couldn't collaborate musically without also coordinating sartorially. While Brandy and Monica only collaborated on one hit song during this time — "The Boy Is Mine," obviously — their promotional efforts around it inevitably involved a couple of matchy moments, like at the 1999 Grammy Awards.

Perhaps in an effort to squash rumors of bad blood between the two, both singers wore streamlined, cream-colored outfits and even held hands on the red carpet, before winning the award for best R&B performance by a duo.

Brandy's bell bottoms and cross choker were very of-the-moment fashion choices, as was Monica's ethereal gown, with its trendy arm band and satin-y sheen. There are also elements that we could easily see looking cool today. To shop a few pieces inspired by them, browse the gallery below.

8 Gallery 8 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.