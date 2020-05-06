Must Read: Carey Mulligan Covers 'InStyle', Luxury Fashion Keeps Hope Alive

Photo: Horst Diekgerdes/Courtesy of InStyle

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Carey Mulligan covers InStyle

In a photoshoot completed just before the world went into social distancing mode, Carey Mulligan covers the June 2020 issue of InStyle wearing some of Paris's finest fashions. The "Promising Young Woman" actor chats with Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown about life in quarantine, having ambition and finding self-confidence. {InStyle}

Luxury fashion keeps hope alive

The Covid-19 crisis has brought the fashion industry to a grinding halt, but the first-quarter results trickling in have been better than expected. Difficulties could still be coming down the road, but luxury fashion houses are breathing a small sigh of relief. {Business of Fashion}

COS launches activewear

Fans of COS's sleek, simple aesthetic, rejoice: The London-based brand is adding activewear into its rotation. Launching on May 6 with womenswear, the line is priced between $45 and $115, and is at least partially comprised of sustainable materials. {Fashionista Inbox}

