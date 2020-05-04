Great Outfits in Fashion History: Céline Dion's Backwards White Tuxedo at the 1999 Oscars

Céline Dion in Dior by John Galliano at the 71st Academy Awards in 1999. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Céline Dion has nine lives when it comes to fashion. Similar to a cat — but a couture-wearing one like the late Karl Lagerfeld's Choupette — the singer has a rare ability to temporarily fall off the fashion grid, only to suddenly return with a sartorial bang. Let's not forget her style renaissance in 2017, when the Canadian supernova served one incredible look after the other.

But before she sashayed into Paris as the 21st century queen of couture, Dion found herself on worst-dressed lists. Her most terrible look, according to '90s critics, was a white tuxedo that she wore backwards to the Academy Awards in 1999. The outfit from Dior by John Galliano, was topped off with a cocked fedora and diamond-studded Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The luxe tux was considered out of tune with the glamorous mile-long trains and glittered, tulle confections that were and still are standard for the Oscars, but 21 years later, this pants ensemble could not be more fabulous. Not only did Dion make the brilliant decision to wear the blazer backwards — which created a subtlety sexy backless moment — but she also proved that you don't have to wear an elegant gown to feel fancy.

I'd happily wear this look to the Oscars or to my future engagement party. Ahead, find a few classy white suits and tuxedo-style dresses that'll make you feel like a million bucks.

