Chapter 2 Is Hiring A PR and VIP Account Executive In New York and Los Angeles (Remote)

This role starts remote work during this time and is open in both our New York City (Manhattan) and Los Angeles (West Hollywood) offices.

Leading communications firm, Chapter 2, is seeking a full-time PR and VIP Account Executives handling multiple luxury and streetwear fashion, social impact, sustainability, and cannabis accounts. This role interacts closely with clients/designers and top-tier media and stylists, with responsibilities across public relations and VIP relations. This role starts remote work during this time and is open in both our New York City (Manhattan) and Los Angeles (West Hollywood) offices.

The ideal candidate has 3-4 years experience in a public relations and/or VIP relations capacity, either in-house with a top brand or a leading agency, handling multiple brands with intimate knowledge of luxury fashion and streetwear, creative partnerships, media, placements, events and activations, and a network of excellent editorial and stylist contacts.

Apply with your cover letter and resume at jobs@chapter2agency.com.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead proactive outreach to target editors and stylists to secure media and VIP coverage

Produce and publish effective press materials including pitches, press releases, media alerts, and bios

Work with team and clients with creating effective press and marketing strategies and initiatives to hit brand goals and drive awareness

Work with NY and LA teams to produce Press Previews and editor meetings, client events, and showroom appointments

Assist in planning and execution of client events across all company divisions including budget management

Coordinate day-to-day PR and VIP activities on client accounts; including sample trafficking, influencer/VIP outreach, gifting/seeding, and managing showroom collections

Research and propose new talent, including but not limited to celebrities, bloggers, social media celebrities, for clients; work with PR Director to create integrated celebrity/VIP plan and budgets for each client in conjunction with master client strategy

Maintain calendar of Entertainment Marketing Initiatives this should be a living document to be shared with respective account teams and clients

Oversee creation of all celebrity/VIP and influencer target lists

Monitor press coverage and report directly to client; oversee completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to client; work with NY and LA teams on regular updating of client press books and reports

Recruit, manage, mentor, and lead junior staff members and seasonal interns

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Thorough knowledge and understanding of principles in PR, marketing, and digital media, as well as global media landscape

Excellent relationships with media contacts and celebrity stylists in fashion, cannabis, culture, and lifestyle press in both the print and online/digital space

3+ years experience in a public relations capacity either in-house with a top brand or at a leading agency

Experience successfully managing PR campaigns from strategy development through execution with track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients, and monitoring and reporting on progress to teams

Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude with managing projects and responsibilities

Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring these ideas to life

Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

Highly adept at multitasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and effectively

Highly proficient with Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics or Mayvien, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, and social media platforms

Availability to travel domestically and internationally

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. PTO and company healthcare benefits are offered to all full-time employees including Health, Dental and Vision insurance.