Chillhouse Is Seeking an E-Commerce and Operations Intern In New York, NY (Remote)
Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for an eCommerce and Operations Intern. This role would be a valuable learning experience for those looking to begin a career in eCommerce, with tasks related to operations, inventory planning, marketing, and online visual merchandising.
Key Responsibilities Include:
- Assist with website updates to reflect new product additions, current promotions and partnerships, etc.
- Communicate with retail brand partners to place product orders and other retail focused inquiries
- Help curate online product assortment
- Own many of the operations-based roles within Shop Chill (order fulfillment, PR send outs, inventory management)
- Assist with customer service efforts to foster happy, repeat customer relationships
- Analyze trends in health and beauty industry and share insights and best practices
About You:
- Excited to work in a fast-paced startup office environment
- Passionate about retail and products, particularly in the beauty and wellness space
- In-the-know about latest health and beauty trends, trending influencers, and relevant brands
- Comfortable juggling a variety of tasks in a single day
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and able to adapt writing voice to reflect current needs (a customer service email vs. website copy)
- Highly-organized and able to anticipate future needs
- Has a “no task is too small” attitude - maybe you even enjoy the occasional meticulous task!
- Upbeat and caring attitude, ready to help a small, tight-knit team as well as loyal customers
This is a college credit position with compensation. To apply, please email your resume & cover letter to jobs@chillhouse.com. In the subject line, please let us know if you're team FACIAL, MASSAGE or NAILS.
We look forward to meeting you!
This is a NY based internship but work is done remotely till quarantine restrictions lifts.