Chillhouse Is Seeking an E-Commerce and Operations Intern In New York, NY (Remote)

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for an eCommerce and Operations Intern.

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for an eCommerce and Operations Intern. This role would be a valuable learning experience for those looking to begin a career in eCommerce, with tasks related to operations, inventory planning, marketing, and online visual merchandising.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Assist with website updates to reflect new product additions, current promotions and partnerships, etc.

Communicate with retail brand partners to place product orders and other retail focused inquiries

Help curate online product assortment

Own many of the operations-based roles within Shop Chill (order fulfillment, PR send outs, inventory management)

Assist with customer service efforts to foster happy, repeat customer relationships

Analyze trends in health and beauty industry and share insights and best practices

About You:

Excited to work in a fast-paced startup office environment

Passionate about retail and products, particularly in the beauty and wellness space

In-the-know about latest health and beauty trends, trending influencers, and relevant brands

Comfortable juggling a variety of tasks in a single day

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and able to adapt writing voice to reflect current needs (a customer service email vs. website copy)

Highly-organized and able to anticipate future needs

Has a “no task is too small” attitude - maybe you even enjoy the occasional meticulous task!

Upbeat and caring attitude, ready to help a small, tight-knit team as well as loyal customers

This is a college credit position with compensation. To apply, please email your resume & cover letter to jobs@chillhouse.com. In the subject line, please let us know if you're team FACIAL, MASSAGE or NAILS.

We look forward to meeting you!

This is a NY based internship but work is done remotely till quarantine restrictions lifts.