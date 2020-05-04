Sponsored Story

Chillhouse Is Seeking an E-Commerce and Operations Intern In New York, NY (Remote)

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for an eCommerce and Operations Intern.
Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care based in NYC, is looking for an eCommerce and Operations Intern. This role would be a valuable learning experience for those looking to begin a career in eCommerce, with tasks related to operations, inventory planning, marketing, and online visual merchandising.

Key Responsibilities Include:

  • Assist with website updates to reflect new product additions, current promotions and partnerships, etc.
  • Communicate with retail brand partners to place product orders and other retail focused inquiries
  • Help curate online product assortment
  • Own many of the operations-based roles within Shop Chill (order fulfillment, PR send outs, inventory management)
  • Assist with customer service efforts to foster happy, repeat customer relationships
  • Analyze trends in health and beauty industry and share insights and best practices

About You:

  • Excited to work in a fast-paced startup office environment
  • Passionate about retail and products, particularly in the beauty and wellness space
  • In-the-know about latest health and beauty trends, trending influencers, and relevant brands
  • Comfortable juggling a variety of tasks in a single day
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills and able to adapt writing voice to reflect current needs (a customer service email vs. website copy)
  • Highly-organized and able to anticipate future needs
  • Has a “no task is too small” attitude - maybe you even enjoy the occasional meticulous task!
  • Upbeat and caring attitude, ready to help a small, tight-knit team as well as loyal customers

This is a college credit position with compensation. To apply, please email your resume & cover letter to jobs@chillhouse.com. In the subject line, please let us know if you're team FACIAL, MASSAGE or NAILS.

We look forward to meeting you! 

This is a NY based internship but work is done remotely till quarantine restrictions lifts.

