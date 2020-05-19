56 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Can Score From Dermstore's Massive Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Dermstore

As most of us continue hanging at home for the foreseeable future, online shopping opportunities are flourishing: Look no further than the discount beauty extravaganza that is the Dermstore spring sale. Beginning on Tuesday, the e-tailer is offering major savings on hundreds of beauty products, including bestselling skin care, luxurious, bath-elevating accoutrements, calming fragrances and classic makeup staples — all from beloved brands.

The week-long sale, during which shoppers can also earn double Dermstore Rewards points, will extend through May 26. The important part: The deals can only be accessed by entering the code "SUMMER" at checkout.

With so many buzzy beauty brands and products on sale, it's easy to get overwhelmed. I get it. That's why I (Fashionista's beauty director, Steph, here! 'Sup?) combed through hundreds of discounted items to bring you my most add-to-cart-worthy picks. In the gallery below, you'll find face creams I've raved about, hair texturizers I've hoarded, scalp scrubs I've lauded, face masks I've obsessed over, beauty tools I've used religiously, supplements I've sworn by and cosmetics that have made me wax poetic. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

56 Gallery 56 Images

