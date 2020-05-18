Must Read: Runway Shows as We Knew Them Are Over, Fashion's Survival Depends on Responsible Operations

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Say goodbye to the runway shows you once knew

Fashion shows as we experienced them in February might be gone for good — and what will take their place is still up in the air, though it's likely to combine digital offerings and smaller gatherings that happen less frequently than the old fashion calendar mandated. "The fashion weeks were a very old machine. That is ending. Not dying — but reborn," said Alexandre de Betak of Bureau Betak. {Vogue Business}

For fashion to survive, it's going to have to become more responsible

Corporate social responsibility and sustainability programs will have to move from sideline to central if fashion brands are going to survive in an era where people are being choosier than ever with how they spend their money. "Brands that start to factor environmental and social considerations into their business strategies now will likely be better-placed to weather future crises," writes Sarah Kent. {Business of Fashion}

Luxury brands look elsewhere as department stores fail

The waning of department stores means that many luxury labels are leaning more heavily on their direct sales and strategic partnerships with e-commerce destinations. Part of the problem, according to designer Fernando Jorge, comes from department stores not being able to tell brand stories as well as the brands themselves can. {Glossy}

Where influencers are still driving revenue, even in a pandemic

Economic belt-tightening is hitting retail hard, but people are still buying things and influencers are still selling. According to digital shopping platform ShopStyle, affiliate data shows that beauty, bakeware (think muffin tins) and loungewear or slip-on shoes (i.e. Birkenstocks) are still seeing high traffic and conversion rates from influencer links. {WWD}



Swarovski names Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert creative director

Austrian crystal company Swarovski named a creative director for the first time in its 125-year history: Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert. The Italian fashion personality known for her memorable street style presence will cover "all creative aspects of Swarovski as a whole" in her new role. {Vogue}

