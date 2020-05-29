The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in May

We sought out products to soothe our stress breakouts, our muscle tension, our frizz and our minds.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

It was clear that team Fashionista was looking for a bit of comfort this month when it came to our beauty routines. We sought out products that would soothe our stress breakouts, muscle tension, frizz and minds. But we also indulged in some nostalgia ('sup, Juicy Tubes resurgence???), to make us feel a little happier and maybe even a little hopeful, if only for a moment.

May's top beauty and wellness picks? Lots of CBD for the inside and the out, heavenly-scented stress relievers, ritualistic beauty tools, breakout-calming lotions, game-changing additions to our hair routines and not one, but two different body oils that are weirdly suitable for warm-weather use.

Read on to see (and shop!) them all.

