These 21 Editor-Approved Blouses Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Day

We get too caught up in coats in the winter and let the cozy toppers conceal whatever laziness we have going on underneath. But when spring rolls around, we're forced to rediscover that part of our closet that contains all of our "fun" tops — the sleeveless floral-printed ones, the ruffled blouses, the colorfully striped shirts and the "going out" tanks reserved for staying out late.

The transition from basic turtlenecks and solid knits to puff-sleeved crop tops is typically more pronounced — especially when you work in an office with fashion editors. But with most of the world's population tucked away in their homes, these joyful spring tops aren't necessarily getting the coworker or companion praise they deserve.

So, we've decided to highlight our favorite springy blouses that we plan on getting a lot of virtual wear out of over the next few months. Below you'll find everything from a Zoom meeting-approved embroidered button-down to a happy hour-ready pink polka-dot blouse. We guarantee these tops will turn screens during all of your virtual parties.

21 Gallery 21 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.