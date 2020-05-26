Must Read: Gucci Says Goodbye to Fashion Week, The Tech Behind Social-Distance Shopping

Looks from the Gucci Spring 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Gucci says goodbye to fashion week

In a video news conference Monday, Alessandro Michele announced that Gucci is cutting down on the number of shows it holds each year from five to two. The Italian label isn't the first to rethink the fashion calendar in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is the first to act on changing the system. The brand has no plans to stage a runway in September during Milan fashion week and it will also present seasonless collections moving forward. {The New York Times}

The tech behind social-distance shopping

After being nearly decimated by a two-month lockdown, small boutiques have turned to virtual shopping appointments and curbside pickups to stay afloat. The technology behind these digital tools is still relatively new, but they are already helping physical stores recoup sales and increase customer confidence. {Vogue Business}

Will LVMH and Kering continue to dominate the luxury sector post-pandemic?

A thorough deep dive by the Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman into the past, present and future of the fashion industry shows positive signs that LVMH and Kering will continue to dominate the luxury sector even in the aftermath of Covid-19. In order to do so though, these conglomerates must "react quickly to the changes brought on by the pandemic." {Business of Fashion}

Acclaimed handbag designer Johnny Coca is heading to Louis Vuitton

Johnny Coca, who recently left Mulberry after a five-year run as creative director, is heading to Louis Vuitton to serve as the label's women's fashion leather goods director. Coca is known for his handbag work under Phoebe Philo at Celine. This career move marks a return for Coca, who got his start as a leather goods designer at Vuitton in 1996. {WWD}

There's now an Animal Crossing fashion show

A Berlin-based fashion organization has created the world's first Animal Crossing fashion show. The virtual runway features avatars from the popular Nintendo game dressed up in current-season looks inspired by Loewe, Prada and GmbH. The digital display of clothes, which was conceived by photographer Kara Chung and stylist Marc Goehring of 032C, takes the form of a three-minute video (watch below). {Vogue}

The CFDA and Paper announce mentorship program for 2020 fashion graduates

On Tuesday, Paper and the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced a partnership to provide 2020 fashion school graduates with increased exposure and industry mentorship during the Covid-19 pandemic. Together, they have selected five schools to work with, including Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology, Savannah College of Art & Design, Rhode Island School of Design and Academy of Arts University. The top graduates from each university were profiled by Paper and were then paired with an established CFDA designer, who reviewed their work via Zoom. {Fashionista inbox}

