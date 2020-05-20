Harlem's Fashion Row Launches Non-Profit to Support Designers of Color Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

ICON 360, which aims to provide grants to designers of color who have been affected by the coronavirus, will host a virtual fundraiser with prominent editors, influencers, stylists and other industry folks.

Photo: Imaxtree

On Wednesday, Harlem's Fashion Row announced the launch of ICON 360, a non-profit venture that aims to provide financial relief to designers of color who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brandice Daniel, founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row explained in a statement that she "thought it was critical to do everything in our power to support designers of color" amid the global public health crisis.

"I'm incredibly inspired by the resilience of designers who are making bold pivots in their business," the statement continued. "As a fashion community, we have an incredible opportunity to help scale the businesses of designers who are thriving even in the middle of a pandemic." Grants issued through ICON 360 — which is named after an award Harlem's Fashion Row confers at its annual New York Fashion Week event — are meant to help designers make these pivots and weather this difficult time.

To kick it off (and to help fund these efforts), Harlem's Fashion Row will host a virtual fundraiser on May 30, featuring prominent editors, influencers, stylists and other industry folks, with 100% of profits from ticket sales going directly into ICON 360. Confirmed panelists include Tamu McPherson and Karen Blanchard (speaking on the international impact of the coronavirus in fashion), Teen Vogue's Lindsey Peoples Wagner (discussing Gen Z and millennial responses to the pandemic), Christopher John Rogers (talking to celebrity stylists Wayman and Micah), among others.

You can see the full schedule — and buy tickets — for the ICON 360 virtual fundraiser here. Designers interested in applying for the grant can do so on Harlem's Fashion Row's website.

