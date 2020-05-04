Thom Browne Created a Custom Look for the HF Twitter Met Gala

We may have to wait until October for the official red carpet, but the designer commemorated the first Monday in May with a special collaboration.

A look from the Thom Browne Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

The first Monday in May is a bit different this year, as we won't be treated to a red-carpeted staircase that turns the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a feast of haute couture and bold designs. But, thanks to hf twitter, we're still getting a high-fashion fix on May 4.

The group is hosting the first-ever HF Twitter Met Gala on Monday, a virtual gala that gives the sweatpants-wearing public the ability to marvel at what models and artists of all sorts would have worn to this year's postponed event, through a series of challenges and other content on Twitter.

One of its leaders is Aria Olson, a 19-year-old senior at the University of Michigan and an active member of hf twitter. Olson not only came up with the idea for the HF Twitter Met Gala, but she also linked up with Thom Browne himself to create a look tied to this year's theme, "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

Olson, who organized the 24-hour long digital event with 11 other people, caught the designer's attention from her general adoration of Browne on Twitter, as well as her fantasy outfit mood board that featured his designs.

"I thought it would be interesting to dress Aria because she is everything that is inspiring to me — an intelligent person who is engaged in the world and is true to herself," writes Browne of the unique collaboration via e-mail.

The designer then reached out Olson to dress her for the event. He sketched an outfit for her, making her the first to wear a piece from his Fall 2020 co-ed line. The look — which you can see sketched below — walked the runway in Paris in March, in Browne's Noah's Ark-themed collection.

Thom Browne's HF Twitter Met Gala dress sketch for Aria Olson. Photo: Courtesy of Thom Browne

Olson posted images of herself wearing the ensemble on Monday afternoon, along with the reasons she chose this particular ensemble. "Through the biblical story of Noah's Ark, Fall 2020 blurs the lines between menswear and womenswear," she writes. "The timelessness of tailoring sets the stage for something different. Old is made new and new made newer — from a simple idea grows a conceptual collection."

The challenges of the HF Twitter Met Gala include the "Photoset Creation" challenge, for creating mood boards or a fantasy outfit using a collection of images; the "Wardrobe Challenge," for creating an on-theme outfit with clothes from your own closet; the "Illustration Expression" challenge, for those who want to show off their sketching skills; and the Brand Challenge," which spotlights fashion houses not typically discussed on "high fashion Twitter." You can follow the action here.

