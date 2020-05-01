Must Read: Independent Fashion Brands Are Struggling, the Beauty Industry Is Cashing in on Virtual Consultations

A look from Three Graces London's Summer 2020 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Three Graces London

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Independent fashion brands are struggling during the pandemic

Independent fashion brands around the world are facing an onslaught of business challenges amidst the pandemic, including declining sales, loss of funding, uncertainty about government assistance, shaky wholesale partnerships, excessive inventory stockpiles and supply chain disruptions. Business of Fashion took a closer look at how three different indie brands with distinct corporate structures — Ssōne, Three Graces London and Andie — are steeling themselves in hopes of weathering the pandemic and economic uncertainty. {Business of Fashion}

Beauty brands are cashing in on virtual consultations

With in-person treatments and shopping being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, beauty companies and creatives have turned to digital consultations and social media livestreams to advise consumers and drive online sales. These initiatives have been so successful at boosting conversion for brands like Clarins, Nyx, Dr. Dennis Gross and NuFace that, according to WWD, companies will likely continue to utilize them even in a post-crisis world. {WWD}

A look at how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting beauty packaging

As consumers and brands pay more attention to the importance of hygiene and safety measures, the standards for beauty product packaging may change, with experts predicting new, higher standards when it comes to the containers in which products are shipped, stored and accessed. Those in the industry envision greater a shift toward tamper-resistant packaging, airless dispensers that seal out contaminants and larger product sizes that allow consumers to cut down on excess shipments and outer packaging. {Beauty Independent}

Carolina Herrera partners with Paperless Post

Ahead of Mother's Day, Carolina Herrera and Paperless Post have teamed up for a digital capsule collection of "virtual correspondence cards" inspired by the label's runway looks. "Never before has reaching out and checking in been more important," said Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon of the impetus for the collaboration via a press release. "It's the notes for simply checking in that are so poignant right now. Send to your family. Send to a friend. Send to a stranger. Send to a doctor. Let people know you love them and are thinking of them." {Fashionista inbox}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.