Must Read: Instagram Makes a Play for Digital Fashion Shows, Facebook Launches Its Own Shopping Platform

Instagram wants to become the go-to platform for digital fashion shows

With fashion shows looking increasingly unlikely in 2020, the race is on to capture the industry's attention with a digital platform. Instagram already has a leg up thanks to Vice President of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen, but the app is taking things one step further with its "playbook" for hosting digital fashion shows. {Business of Fashion}

Facebook launches its own shopping platform

As Instagram has been rolling out shopping on the app, its parent company Facebook has been quietly working on a storefront of its own. With "Facebook Shops," brands can build shops directly in Facebook; it is not intended to replace Facebook Marketplace. But, as with all things social media, there are some concerns about privacy and algorithm issues. {WWD}

What happens when September issues are the only ones left?

There's no question that media has been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis. It's hard to know what might come next, but as magazine issues dwindle away, is there a future where September issues are the only ones left? With ad revenue not expected to stabilize until 2025, magazines are going to have to get creative. {Business of Fashion}

PR firms are pivoting into new ventures

Rather than shrink in the face of dwindling fashion business, PR firms are looking to branch out into new categories, ranging from e-commerce to energy healing. "The perception of p.r. has to be changed, and we have to help them see that we can get involved deeper with their business than just sending out samples," says Vanessa von Bismarck, founder and partner at BPCM. {WWD}

